Comedians in Ibiza Getting Tan! Amy Schumer Relaxes by the Beach with Husband and Jerry Seinfeld

Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld took their friendship to international shores this week.

The comedians were seen lounging by the beach in Ibiza as they soaked up the sun with their spouses. The trip comes just months after Schumer tied the knot with chef husband Chris Fischer in February, while Seinfeld will be celebrating his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Jessica later this year.

Seinfeld and Schumer hung out in beach chairs by the shore in breezy island outfits as they chatted. The two have been friends for years and Seinfeld even invited Schumer on his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee show back in 2014.

Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer in Ibiza Splash News

Seinfeld also made sure to support Schumer after the 2015 release of her first movie, tweeting that he “couldn’t love Trainwreck more.”

Schumer has been enjoying the newlywed life since her surprise wedding to Fischer in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13 —and the I Feel Pretty actress is positive she made a good choice.

“What a good idea to marry a chef,” she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I’m sorry, it’s the best.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Didn’t ‘Want to Settle’ for Anyone Before Marrying Chris Fischer: ‘I’m Not a Fool’

When co-host Kelly Ripa asked if Schumer ever has to cook, she replied: “I never have and I never will now, yeah. No, I’m not going to. It’s great. It’s the smartest thing by far.”

The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David — came just three months after Schumer and Fischer were first photographed together.