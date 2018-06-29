Michelle Williams Punches Herself in the Forehead 'Hard' in Wild I Feel Pretty Gag Reel

She may feel pretty, but Amy Schumer couldn’t always make it through her lines without cracking up while shooting her latest movie.

In the exclusive gag reel for I Feel Pretty, stars Schumer, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams constantly break out into laughter as they attempt to film the comedy’s many hilarious scenes.

In the clip, Williams, 37, keeps stumbling through the name of her character’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, while Schumer, also 37, occasionally laughs in the face of her love interest, played by Rory Scovel, as he tried to kiss her. There’s also a bit where Williams hit herself in her forehead — hard — causing herself to shed a tear.

Bryant, Philipps and Schumer in I Feel Pretty.

The romantic comedy centers around Schumer’s character Renee, who struggles with self-confidence until she falls and hits her head during spin class and starts to see things differently. Philipps and Bryant play her supportive best friends, and Williams serves as Renee’s new boss, makeup magnate Avery LeClair.

“The part for Michelle in the movie is so perfect for her,” Williams’ real-life bestie and former Dawson’s Creek costar Philipps, 39, told PEOPLE. “It’s so different and so funny and amazing. I think it’s truly revelatory. But we didn’t really share any screen time. One day we’re gonna do our buddy cop flick!”

I Feel Pretty is available on digital on Tuesday and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on July 17.