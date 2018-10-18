Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Hilariously Photobombed Couple's Engagement Photos

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are reliving their engagement — sort of.

The two photobombed a couple’s engagement photo shoot while taking a walk in Central Park. Jillian Georgio and her fiancé Greg Hayes happily posed side-by-side with Schumer, 37, and Fischer, 38.

The happy bride-to-be shared the photo (and photobomb) on her Instagram account Wednesday with a caption about her luck in meeting the comedian and her husband.

“Sneak peak of the engagement shoot, special shout-out to @amyschumer and her husband Chris for making today so much fun!!” Georgio wrote in the post.

The couples struck similar poses, with Hayes looking lovingly at Georgio, and Schumer and Fischer, both dressed in sweats, held each other while looking at the camera.

Written across the photo was the message, “When @AmySchumer & her husband #Photobomb your engagement session.”

The Snatched actress also shared the picture on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In August, Schumer celebrated six months of marriage to the chef and shared a sweet selfie of the two together.

“Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. Sorry my fart woke us up this morning 🙋🏼👩🏾‍🌾,” Schumer joked in the caption.

In the photo, the lovebirds look to be enjoying their marital bliss. The makeup-free actress is smiling, wearing a red sweatshirt and baby blue beanie with a straw hat on top of it, while holding her dog. Fischer, wearing a hunter green hoodie and a dark baseball hat, is grinning next to his bride.

The two married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David, and came just three months after the two were first photographed together.