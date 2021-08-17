Amy Schumer Hilariously Recreates Chrissy Teigen's Viral 'Happy Birthday' Video: 'We Love You'
Amy Schumer took advantage of vacationing in the same Martha's Vineyard home where Chrissy Teigen stayed earlier this month during Barack Obama's birthday party
Amy Schumer appears to have arrived a few days late for Barack Obama's birthday party.
The Emmy winning comedian, 40, is currently vacationing at the same Martha's Vineyard house where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stayed before the former president's 60th birthday bash last weekend. And to mark the occasion, Schumer recreated Teigen's recent viral "Happy Birthday" video — even walking down the same staircase Teigen did when she recorded hers.
Of course, there were some differences. In Teigen's video, the 35-year-old cookbook author descended the regal stairs in full glam, a flowing white dress, and a matching cape.
Schumer? She chose a more casual look, with a pink "boat hair, don't care" tank top dress.
Both sang the same tune, Stevie Wonder's 1980 classic "Happy Birthday."
"Tribute," Schumer captioned her post, crediting her friend Rachel Feinstein for "stealing the video" with her cameo at the end. "We love you @chrissyteigen."
Teigen has long been friends with Schumer, appearing in an episode of her Comedy Central sketch show Inside Amy Schumer back in 2014.
The Lip Sync Battle personality was also in attendance at Schumer's wedding to Chris Fischer in February 2018.
Schumer's post was also met with a flood of comments from her famous friends. "Amyyyyyy," wrote Jodie Comer, with crying, laughing and heart emojis. Tan France also commented with a series of laughing emojis.
As for Teigen's original video, that was posted after attending Obama's party.
"Well that was magical," she captioned the video. "Goodnight Martha's Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!"
Legend, 42, was one of many to praise the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model in the comments. "Fine AF," he wrote.
Other photos from their Martha's Vineyard getaway were also shared to social media, one showing off Teigen and Legend's their party looks. "Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I'm in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let's bump it to three," Teigen captioned the photos.