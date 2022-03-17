Amy Schumer Explains 'Silly' Naked Dancing Video: 'I Gotta Take My Clothes Off More!'

On Tuesday, the comedian posted a clip on Instagram showing off her dance moves wearing only a pair of black underwear during a dress fitting for the upcoming Oscars, which she's hosting along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

She wrote in the caption, "Can't stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing."

During the red carpet premiere of her new Hulu series Life & Beth — which she wrote, directed and stars in — at New York City's SVA Theater on Wednesday, Schumer told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu that she was just being "silly" between fittings.

"Oh, my gosh. That video, it really did go viral," she says. "We were doing a fitting and I was just being silly, and my tattoo is so awful, and I just posted it and thought it was funny. It's gotten a bunch of views. I gotta take my clothes off more!"

Schumer jokes, "I should tell Wanda and Regina that they need to post that same video."

The Trainwreck actress says is beyond excited to host the Academy Awards with Sykes and Hall: "More than I could even express. I just think of those two as such comedy royalty and we're having a blast preparing for it. I think we're going to be really proud of the show we put on. It seems like it's going to be pretty funny."

In the comment section of Schumer's dancing post, several stars cheered her on, including Keke Palmer, who wrote, "Body is itttt 😍😍😍😍😍." Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "OKAY BODY 🔥," while Katy Perry joked, "Wow imma get my ones out for you 💸."

Life & Beth debuts on Hulu Friday.