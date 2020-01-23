Ex of Amy Schumer Says He’s Living with Her and Her Husband: ‘I’m Supposed to Leave in 3 Weeks’

Amy Schumer is taking the idea of friendly exes to a whole new level.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, comedian Kyle Dunnigan revealed that he’s currently living with Schumer, whom he previously dated, and her husband Chris Fischer.

“We had a moment there,” he said of their romantic relationship, adding that it happened “a while ago and it was brief.”

While speaking about his dating life, Dunnigan — who won an Emmy in 2015 for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up,” written for Inside Amy Schumer — also broke the big news about his unique living arrangement.

“I’ve been there for a month and a half,” he told Stern, revealing that he began living at their New York apartment while working on Schumer’s upcoming Hulu show.

“She’s been very cool,” he continued, adding that he has his own room and bathroom.

Kyle Dunnigan, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Asking if Dunnigan tried to avoid Schumer’s husband as much as possible, the comedian shared that the two men actually get along and even play chess together.

“We bro out,” he said.

While the living arrangement isn’t permanent, Dunnigan joked that he might be extending his stay.

“All the food is really good and free,” he quipped. “I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna.”

Dunnigan, who also dated Sarah Silverman, was a writer and performer on Inside Amy Schumer, which ran for four seasons between 2013 and 2016.

He also appeared in Schumer’s 2015 film Trainwreck.

Schumer is set to return to television in late 2020 in Love, Beth,” a scripted comedy series for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.