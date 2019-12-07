Amy Schumer Hangs Out with Newly Engaged Emma Stone and Her Fiancé Dave McCary in N.Y.C.

Amy Schumer spent a night out with her pals!

On Friday, the comedian shared a selfie with a group of her friends in New York City’s Times Square. Among them was her husband, Chris Fischer, and newly engaged Emma Stone and her fiancé, Dave McCary.

“These people love Times Square year round 🌲,” Schumer, 38, wrote alongside the smiley selfie. The group may have been in the area to see the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Their group outing comes just days after Stone and McCary announced their engagement in a sweet post on his social media Wednesday night. Friends, family and fans quickly flooded the comments section to wish them congratulations.

McCary, 34, proposed to Stone, 31, with a unique, pearl engagement ring, showing it off in the adorable Instagram post. PEOPLE confirmed her ring is the Kataoka Pearl Snowflake Ring-Supreme from New York City jewelry store, Catbird.

The Oscar winner and the Saturday Night Live segment director have been dating for over two years. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017 when a source at the time confirmed that Stone and McCary had been dating for three months.

The couple met when Stone hosted NBC’s long-running comedy variety show at the end of 2016, and the two collaborated on a taped sketch directed by McCary titled “Wells for Boys.”

Prior to their engagement, the couple was already making serious steps together. An insider previously told PEOPLE that they “got a home together in Malibu over the summer” and that they are a “great match.”

“Dave is a super down-to-earth guy. Most of his best friends are people he’s known since he was a kid, and he’s not affected by Hollywood,” the insider added. “He’s very creative and funny, and he and Emma share the same sense of adventure.”

While Stone and McCary are relatively private about their romance, the duo has been spotted together multiple times. In January, they stepped out publicly for the first time at a basketball game.

They also enjoyed a date night in New York City in April, heading out for dinner in the city after SNL rehearsals. Stone hosted the April 13 episode of the NBC variety show.