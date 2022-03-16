Amy Schumer Dances Shirtless in Her Underwear During Oscars Wardrobe Fitting: 'Can't Stop'

The Life & Beth star, who is set to host the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on March 27, showed off her dance moves in a cheeky video posted to Instagram on Tuesday

Amy Schumer has no problem shakin' her groove thing!

The I Feel Pretty actress, 40, posted a cheeky video to Instagram on Tuesday in which she's showing off her dance moves completely shirtless, donning just a pair of black undies during a dress fitting.

"Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting. Can't stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing," she captioned the video, in which she also flaunted her lower back tattoo.

Celebs from all walks of the industry couldn't say enough positive things about Schumer's body-baring video, with Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commenting, "OKAY BODY 🔥," while Hustlers actress Keke Palmer added, "Body is itttt 😍😍😍😍😍."

Hulu, the streaming service that is home to Schumer's new comedy-drama series, Life & Beth, which premieres on March 18, even got in on the action in the comment section, writing, "Dance like nobody's watching 💃💃."

Schumer's fun dance video comes shortly before she's set to host the 94th Annual Academy Awards later this month, serving as one of three hosts for the big event.

Joining her in hosting duties are Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, who all showed off their impeccable comedic chemistry in a teaser shared exclusively with PEOPLE earlier in March. This year's award show will mark the first time in three years since the Oscars were last hosted; Jimmy Kimmel served as host for the 2017 and 2018 shows.

Speaking with Extra in March, the Trainwreck alum joked that she will likely get into trouble with some of her gags and humor during the show.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," said Schumer, who previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

While appearing on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea, earlier this month, the comedian also got candid about undergoing liposuction after having a difficult pregnancy, as well as going through multiple surgeries after having a C-section to deliver son Gene, who turns 3 in May.

"I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," Schumer told Handler.