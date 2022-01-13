Amy Schumer Congratulates SAG Nominees, Nominates Her Breasts: They're 'Members' of 'Sag Community'

SAG-AFTRA released the nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony with help from Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens on Wednesday

Amy Schumer is using her signature humor while congratulating the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees.

On Wednesday evening, hours after the nominees for the 28th Annual SAG Awards were announced, the 40-year-old actress and comedian wrote on Instagram, "Congrats to everyone on their sag nominations! I nominate my breasts as they are members of the sag community."

The caption accompanied an image of Schumer lying in bed in a black dress.

In the comment section, Schumer received supportive messages from fans who loved her humorous post. "Sag is the new swag," wrote one user as another added: "I second that emotion."

Earlier on Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA unveiled the nominations for the awards ceremony on Instagram with help from Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. (The SAG Awards ceremony is set to broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. EST.)

Nominees include films like Don't Look Up and House of Gucci, as well as television series like Squid Game and Ted Lasso. Celebrities who scored nominations include Cynthia Erivo, Sandra Oh, Steve Martin, and Jennifer Aniston, among many others.

This year, Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. As of November 2021, Mirren, 76, is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.

"I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award," said Mirren in a statement. "Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."

Following the reveal of this year's nominations, many stars spoke to PEOPLE about being nominated and what the honor means to them.

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for playing Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick...Boom!, said he was feeling "overwhelmed."