Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Relationship Timeline

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's relationship had quite the whirlwind start.

Schumer was first linked to the professional chef in November 2017. Just days after the comedian made their relationship Instagram official in February 2018, the pair tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Malibu.

Schumer later opened up about the duo's courtship, telling the TODAY Show that she knew Fischer was "the one" after a month of dating. "We got down to business really quick," she joked.

Since then, the couple have celebrated several milestones together, including the birth of their son, Gene David, in May 2019. Schumer and Fischer even earned an Emmy nomination together for their cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

From candlelit dinners to the birth of their first child, here's everything to know about Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's relationship.

November 2017: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer go for dinner together in New York

James Devaney/Getty

In November 2017, rumors started to swirl that Schumer was dating Fischer when the pair were photographed at a candlelit dinner together in New York City.

Prior to her date with Fischer, Schumer split from her boyfriend of a year and a half, Ben Hanisch, in May 2017.

January 20, 2018: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend Saturday Night Live

In January 2018, Schumer and Fischer were seen at NBC Studios in N.Y.C. to watch Jessica Chastain host SNL. This marked the second time the pair were spotted together.

February 13, 2018: Amy Schumer marries Chris Fischer

Schumer and Fischer married in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Feb. 13, 2018. The small wedding was attended by around 80 people, including pals Jennifer Aniston and Larry David. The bride wore a traditional white wedding dress by Monique Lhuillier that she chose just four days before the ceremony.

Schumer announced her "spur-of-the-moment" nuptials by sharing photos from the event on Instagram.

October 2018: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are expecting a baby

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In October 2018, Schumer announced her pregnancy with the help of journalist Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise. "I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise but it's happy noise," Yellin wrote. The journalist shared a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates, the end of which said, "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

Later that month, Schumer's sister, Kim Caramele, shared an Instagram snap of Fischer and Schumer taking photos of their dog Tatiana dressed up for Halloween. "They are going to be UNBEARABLE parents," Caramele wrote.

November 2018: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer share their baby's ultrasound

Schumer shared footage captured at her ultrasound appointment on Instagram. "It's moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that's why I'm puking every day," Schumer said.

December 31, 2018: Amy Schumer shares a photo taken by Chris Fischer

On New Year's Eve, Schumer posted a black-and-white snap taken by Fischer. "Laughing into 2019 like," she captioned the picture. "Photo cred is my main squeeze."

March 2019: Amy Schumer shares that Chris Fischer has autism spectrum disorder

In her Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, the comedian revealed that her husband is on the Autism spectrum. "My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's," she said. "He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on." Schumer added that all of Fischer's qualities "that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him."

Ahead of the special's release, Schumer thanked Fischer in an Instagram post. "Thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy," she wrote. "His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. ... I can't wait to spend my life with you and our growing family."

April 2019: Amy Schumer shares pregnant snap taken with Chris Fischer

Schumer shared a sweet photo of her and Fischer taking a walk in the park. "Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing baby bump," the comedian wrote.

Schumer then addressed her hyperemesis gravidarum diagnosis, which had made her pregnancy much more challenging. "Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d---- not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d----," she added.

May 5, 2019: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer welcome a son

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their first baby, son Gene David, on May 5, 2019. In a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, who was born the day after Gene, Schumer joked, "Our royal baby was born."

January 9, 2020: Amy Schumer reveals she and Chris Fischer are undergoing IVF

In a candid Instagram post, Schumer revealed that she was undergoing IVF "to give Gene a sibling." She wrote, "I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do."

September 2020: Amy Schumer says that Chris Fischer "is so patient"

Mike Coppola/Getty

Despite starring in an Emmy-nominated Food Network show, Schumer revealed that her culinary skills still needed work. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schumer called herself "worthless" in the kitchen — "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is a lie," she joked. But the Snatched star had nothing but praise for her professional chef husband. "Chris is so patient," she revealed. "I'm not easy to teach. I'm like, 'wow! I'm really learning it,' in the moment, but after it's just gone."

February 13, 2021: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer celebrate their third wedding anniversary

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Schumer commemorated her third wedding anniversary by sharing an Instagram selfie taken with Fischer. In the photo, both Schumer and Fischer wore face masks. "Married for 3 years," she wrote.

April 2021: Amy Schumer gets candid about her sex life with Chris Fischer

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's podcast, Schumer discussed how her sex life with Fischer had changed since the birth of their son. "Okay, truly, we probably have sex every seven to 10 days," Schumer said. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."

The same month, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schumer said she and Fischer want to have another baby. "We're trying to figure it out," she said. "I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better."

May 2021: Amy Schumer celebrates her 40th birthday with a cheeky cake from Chris Fischer

For Schumer's 40th birthday, Fischer presented his wife with a birthday cake featuring an unexpected message. After her family and friends sang "Happy Birthday," he brought her cake that read, "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it."

November 2021: Amy Schumer reveals why she'll never leave Chris Fischer

Food Network

In November 2021, Schumer joked that she'd never leave her husband because "he's a chef!" She added, "That is right. I can't lie. He knows what's going on. We have a prenup, but we don't need it."

March 2022: Amy Schumer opens up about IVF journey with Chris Fischer

In an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Schumer discussed her and Fischer's IVF journey. "I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard," she told Handler. "People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I'm gonna die. This is awful. … We only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."

She continued, "So we're gonna have just one child and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that. I'm excited about it but I was sad. And it's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, you already have one bitch, shut up. But you know, that's a real struggle people go through."

April 2022: Amy Schumer says Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis is a "superpower"

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schumer opened up about her husband, calling him the "best partner ever," and said his receiving his autism diagnosis was like "getting a superpower."

"It's really given us so many helpful tools. I think it's a good thing for people to check it out and get tested so you don't spend your whole life feeling like you're bad or wrong … my favorite people are on the spectrum," she shared.

May 2022: Amy Schumer shares cut Oscars joke about Chris Fischer

During an appearance at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest in May 2022, Schumer shared a joke about her husband that the Oscars didn't allow. "I don't know why they said no," she said before taking the opportunity to share. "So, my husband was going down on me ... or, as he calls it, Squid Game. He's in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci ... and I say, C'mon C'mon, you know? He goes Tick, Tick ... Boom!, he bells fast ... I say, 'Get off my Dune.' "

Schumer concluded, "And that's how our son was born."

September 2022: Amy Schumer jokes that Chris Fischer approves of her "kickin' it with Adam Levine"

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Schumer gave the host an update on what she'd been up to recently.

"What have I been up to? I've been mostly just kickin' it with Adam Levine," the comedian joked, referencing Levine's cheating-allegations scandal.

"Oh, have you? And your husband, I assume, is okay with that?" Jimmy Kimmel responded teasingly.

"He totally respects my choices," Schumer joked of Fischer.

The Inside Amy Schumer star also shared that she and her husband "have a good sex life" but joked, "We've found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow."