Amy Schumer Says She and Husband Chris Fischer Had the 'Best Time' at Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding

Amy Schumer is already cracking jokes about her close friend Jennifer Lawrence‘s wedding.

The day after the Hunger Games star tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island, Schumer, 38, poked fun at her and husband Chris Fischer’s apparent outfits for the reception.

“Chris and I had the best time #balmain,” Schumer wrote of her Instagram photo of Tilda Swinton‘s The White Witch standing beside her servant dwarf from the 2005 fantasy film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The Trainwreck actress, who gave birth to her and Fischer’s son Gene Attell in May, was among many celebrity guests who attended Lawrence’s wedding on Saturday. Others included Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Tie the Knot in Rhode Island Wedding

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State

The ceremony took place at a mansion in Newport that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

A source told PEOPLE that Lawrence, 29, wore a Dior dress for her happy day.

RELATED: Emma Stone, Kris Jenner & More Attend Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding to Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island

Image zoom Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Six weeks after Schumer welcomed her first child, the comedian posted a hilarious text message exchange between her and longtime pal Lawrence to her Instagram Story that showed Lawrence having a hard time with the comedian’s new sleeping schedule.

“You up? I have a question about [Handmaid’s Tale],” the actress texted Schumer on a night in June, before asking her friend a plot-related question about the Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss.

When Schumer didn’t immediately respond, Lawrence followed up with more.

“I can’t remember where I left off,” she wrote. “Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby.”

“Wow,” Lawrence added in a separate message. “Ur really asleep before 11. I’ll be damned.”

Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About BFF Amy Schumer’s New Bedtime: ‘Don’t Make Me Resent the Baby’

“Hi! I’m awake!” Schumer finally responded. “Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby,” the new mom jokingly captioned their conversation.

Last year, Lawrence revealed she was “sobbing” during Schumer’s surprise wedding to Fischer in February 2018.

“It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them,” she said.

The actress has also shared that Schumer helped cheer her up after her breakup with director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017.

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad,” Lawrence said in 2018.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she continued. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’”

The pair is so close that they’ve even written a movie about their enviable friendship.

Back in January 2016, Lawrence revealed that they had finished co-writing the script for a film in which the real-life friends will play sisters. She previously dished on the plot details of the movie, calling it “funny,” “dirty” and “real.”