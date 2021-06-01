Amy Schumer Celebrates Turning 40 with Cheeky Birthday Cake from Husband Chris Fischer

The comedian turns 40 on Tuesday, and she celebrated over the holiday weekend surrounded by friends and family

Amy Schumer is celebrating another trip around the sun!

The comedian doesn't turn 40 until Tuesday, but blew out the candles on her cake over the holiday weekend surrounded by friends, family, and her 2-year-old son, Gene David.

Video of the sweet party was posted to Schumer's Instagram on Monday, the clip showing Schumer being serenaded with "Happy Birthday" while her husband Chris Fischer presents her with a chocolate-frosted cake.

That cake had a message written on it that left Schumer in stitches. "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it," it read.

"My 🎂 40," she captioned the posted.

Schumer and Fischer have also been going through some major adjustments lately, after their nanny stepped back from her position to focus on her studies.

In March, Schumer shared a hilariously relatable video from her messy kitchen, joking that she and Fischer were "rocking" life as parents without childcare.

"Yeah, actually, like we were worried about not having childcare but we're actually like doing really well — and I think we're a lot more capable of a lot more than we realized we were," Schumer said sarcastically while standing in the middle of a cluttered kitchen as her husband recorded her.

The couple's kitchen was visibly littered with containers of baby food, dirty dishes, and bottles in the clip, as well as trash that overflowed onto the counter.

"All this helped [us] grow because we don't need it," Schumer added, while Fischer, 41, laughing behind the camera.

Schumer gave birth to Gene in May 2019. Recently, the family had a very big reunion, when Schumer was able to bring Gene to see her parents for the first time in a year.

"Big day. First real visit with my dad in a year," the comedian wrote in an Instagram post, adding, "Learned my mom can play the shofar and we started dressing Gene like the guy at the party with drugs. How was your day?"

Last March, Schumer shared on Instagram that she and her son managed to see his grandfather from afar as public health guidelines made in-person visits impossible at the time. Schumer stood on the sidewalk, holding Gene in one hand and a handwritten sign in the other.