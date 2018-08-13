Amy Schumer Celebrates 6 Months of Marriage to Chris Fischer: ‘I Love You More Every Day’

Amy Schumer is reveling in six months of marriage to husband Chris Fischer.

The I Feel Pretty star, 37, shared a selfie of herself and Fischer, 38, on Instagram in honor of their six month wedding anniversary.

“Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning 🙋🏼👩🏾‍🌾,” Schumer joked in the caption.

In the photo, the lovebirds look happy with the makeup-free actress wearing a red sweatshirt, baby blue beanie with a straw hat on top of it while holding her dog.

Fischer leaned into the photo wearing a hunter green hood and a dark baseball hat.

The two married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David, and came just three months after the two were first photographed together.

In April, Schumer spoke about her marriage while on The View saying she did not rush into walking down the aisle.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“You know that I’m not like a fool. I’m not impulsive like that,” Schumer said after Joy Behar spoke about some of the worries the cohosts had upon learning she had married Fischer, a chef.

“We have known each other for about a year now and we’ve been living together already for six months,” the actress explained. “So you know it’s not a long courtship but it’s not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel.”

“I’m 36. I love my family, my friends, my work. I was like, ‘I’ll die alone. I don’t care.’ I’m not going to settle. I don’t want to settle,” Schumer says. “I met the one.”