Amy Schumer Celebrates Anniversary with Husband Chris Fischer: ‘Married for 3 Years’

Amy Schumer is celebrating her anniversary ahead of Valentine's Day!

The Trainwreck star, 39, shared a short and sweet tribute to husband Chris Fischer on Saturday.

"Married for 3 years," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing together while wearing face masks and hats.

The couple tied the knot on Feb. 13, 2018, in Malibu, California. They welcomed their first child together, Gene David, in May 2019.

The couple worked together on Schumer's Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook in which the actress brought her husband into the kitchen in an attempt to learn new dishes.

In September, the actress joked to Ellen DeGeneres that her Emmy-nominated show was "a lie," adding, "I did not learn to cook and I am still, as some would say, 'worthless' in and out of the kitchen."

Though her culinary skills haven't improved the Snatched star said her husband has been a wonderful teacher.

"Chris is so patient," she said. "I'm not easy to teach. I'm like, 'Wow! I'm really learning it' in the moment, but after it's just gone."

While Schumer's skills aren't there yet, her son Gene, 1, is quickly becoming a master behind the stove like his dad. The couple recently bought Gene a toy kitchen where he spends most of his time.