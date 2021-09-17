The Humans opens in theaters and streams on Showtime starting November 24, just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving

Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein and Steven Yeun Star in Emotional and Haunting The Humans Trailer

The Humans movie adaptation is almost here — and it's going to be an emotional ride.

The movie, adapted from the hit play of the same name, follows the Blake family as they travel to New York City to celebrate Thanksgiving at their daughter's new apartment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Patriarch Erik (played by Richard Jenkins), mom Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell), older sister Aimee (Amy Schumer) and grandma Momo (June Squibb) all convene at Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend Richard's small place in Chinatown.

The family gathers in the leaky and creaky apartment, where their secrets slowly come to light over the course of the trailer.

"To knowing this is what matters, right here. Because everything anyone's got, no matter who you are, everything you have goes," Erik says in a pessimistic toast near the end that perfectly captures the feeling of the film.

The Humans Credit: A24

The trailer also starts with a funny and ironic moment as The Walking Dead star (and recent Oscar nominee for Minari) Steven Yeun wonders why people watch zombie shows.

"I keep seeing these ads for that zombie show on TV, it's awful," Yeun's Richard says. "I can't believe people wanna watch that kinda stuff at night. There's enough going on in the real world to give me the creeps."

The Humans is directed by Stephen Karam, making his directorial debut with his play that previously won him a Tony.

The movie opens in theaters and streams on Showtime starting November 24, just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving.