Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Host 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be hosting the 2021 Golden Globe Awards!

On Saturday, Poehler, 48, announced the news onstage at NBCUniversal’s Television Critics Association press tour. The ladies, who last hosted the awards show in 2015, will be taking the hosting duties from this year’s host Ricky Gervais, who hosted a total of five times.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Poehler served as a presenter at this year’s awards, alongside Taylor Swift when they presented the award for best animated film.

Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmys for 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live while Poehler previously won a Golden Globe and Emmy for Parks and Recreation.

The date of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony has yet to be announced.