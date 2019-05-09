Hangover Cures! Amy Poehler and the Ladies of Netflix's Wine Country Share Their Best Tips

Hate hangovers? Don’t fret, the ladies of Netflix’s Wine Country are here to help.

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Paula Pell all star in the hilarious new movie out Friday, which sees them reunite on screen after their iconic time as costars on Saturday Night Live. The movie is inspired by a real-life trip the group took to celebrate Dratch’s 50th birthday, which is the premise of the movie.

And as they did in real life, the ladies get up to some major drinking in Napa, California, also known as wine country. PEOPLE caught up with the cast at the New York City premiere of the movie on Wednesday, where they shared their hangover cures.

Amy Poehler

First up is Poehler, 47, who is making her feature film directorial debut alongside her closest friends. The actress says her drinking days are mostly behind her, which has made hangovers a bigger problem.

“I will say I’m not a big drinker these days, which means that I’m a lightweight and I can get hungover quite easily,” she explains. “I think I like some kind of pizza situation, and a sad TV show. Or like, watching the entirety of Ken Burns’ Vietnam documentary. Just going for it.”

Maya Rudolph

Rudolph, 46, says she prefers “a fountain coke on ice” and “something with melted cheese that is grilled” when she’s feeling it after a night of drinking. But the mother of four with Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson also has another more drastic suggestion.

“That or just barfing, I guess,” Rudolph says. “I try not to be hungover anymore with small children because it is humiliating to your soul.”

Ana Gasteyer

Aside from the soda and melted cheese option, Rudolph says that Gasteyer, 52, actually turned the whole gang onto an even better cure that completely prevents hangovers. PEOPLE immediately had to find out more, and Gasteyer was happy to tell the world about Cheers.

“I apparently have a lot of wine on my Instagram feed and the algorithm suggested this hangover cure,” she explains. “I bought it and it worked! It was on Shark Tank, and you take two before bed and it literally stops hangovers.”

The product comes in small tablets and, according to its site, was “designed to reduce alcohol’s negative health effects and aids in hangover prevention and digestive support.”

Cheers especially came in handy at the recent Wine Country press junket in Napa, where the ladies sat down for a hilarious game of Never Have I Ever exclusively for PEOPLE.

“When we did our junket in Napa, I bought four bottles. I was literally like the Candyman, with a tipsy Tina Fey knocking on my door asking for them. I was literally doling them out in my room,” Gasteyer jokes.

Rachel Dratch

But while Gasteyer may have found the ultimate solution, Dratch, 53, keeps it old school.

“Greasy food. I immediately think french fries, like McDonalds french fries. And lots of water!” she says.

Paula Pell

Another person who goes for the traditional is Pell, 56, who also has some sage advice on how to start the night. The writer is behind some of SNL‘s most iconic sketches, like Debbie Downer, so she’s certainly someone to trust.

“My big thing is salt. A coke, like a Mexican coke on ice, and something salty. I have to have an egg and cheese sandwich. The main for preventing for me though is just putting a bread base down, that is 100% it,” she says.

Wine Country starts streaming on Netflix Friday.