Amy Poehler's Lucy and Desi Doc Explores Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Romance: Watch the Trailer

In her own words, Lucille Ball was "madly in love" with Desi Arnaz.

The I Love Lucy power couple get the documentary treatment from Amy Poehler in Lucy and Desi, which becomes available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 4. The film includes audio tapes of the stars that sheds new light on their romance and careers, all the way up to their final days together.

Ball died in 1989 and Arnaz died in 1986. They had two children — daughter Lucie Arnaz, now 70, and son Desi Arnaz Jr., now 69 — before they got divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage.

Their lives were recently explored in the film Being the Ricardos, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the Oscar-nominated film, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the couple. Both scored Oscar nominations for their performances.

Lucy and Desi premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month. Poehler, 50, told reporters during a panel, according to Variety, "One of the goals was to use Lucy and Desi's relationship as a structure in which to remind people that when you use terms like icons and legends … that there are people behind it. Lucy and Ricky were characters, and Lucy and Desi were people."

"It was a wealth of material," she added. "We didn't have to reenact anything, everything was really recorded. They were, for many years, the most photographed couple and they lived incredibly public lives. … What their voices helped us do was to get more inside … their heads and really hear their POVs, because the external, the public, the outside was really, really covered."