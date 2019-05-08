WATCH: Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon Barely Keep It Together While Playing Shouting Charades

Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon are up to their old ways with another hilarious game on The Tonight Show.

Poehler, 47, appeared on her former Saturday Night Live costar’s show to promote her upcoming Netflix movie Wine Country, which also features several of their SNL costars. And while Fallon, 44, had her as his guest, the two played a hilarious version of charades that involved a lot of screaming and no actual charades.

Strapped into chairs facing each other, the two comedians had to describe the moves they would be doing to get the other person to guess the movie titles.

First up was Poehler, who had to get Fallon to guess the movie Dirty Dancing.

“I’m holding up two fingers [which Fallon guessed as the second word] and then I’m moving around really fast like I’m really grooving to the music,” Poehler yelled, with Fallon correctly guessing the movie.

Watch the two hilarious take turns describing more movies below.

Poehler stars in Wine Country with fellow SNL ladies Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer and writers Paula Pell and Emily Spivey.

“Wine Country is a comedy about long time friends going on a trip to celebrate a 50th birthday,” Poehler recently told PEOPLE. “It is loosely based on a real trip that myself and the cast took, and it’s an attempt to show what deep and lasting female friendships look like. “

“In many ways the film is a long conversation between funny women who don’t mind making emotional deep dives,” Poehler continued. “They discover they aren’t connecting the way they used to because they aren’t keeping their relationships. It’s a love story to all the women in my life who hold me up, and it’s told by the funniest and deepest women I know.”

Wine Country is available to stream May 10 on Netflix.