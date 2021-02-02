Amy Poehler Plays a Cool Mom Who Inspires Her Daughter's High School Revolution in Netflix's Moxie

Amy Poehler directs and stars in her second movie for Netflix with Moxie

It's all about girl power in Netflix's upcoming original movie, Moxie.

The streamer released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday, giving fans a look as Amy Poehler pulls double duty directing the movie while also starring as the cool mom who gives her daughter inspiration to start a revolution.

Moxie follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a shy girl who tries to keep her head down at a high school where girls are openly ranked for their physical attributes and face harassment from the popular guys. When a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) joins the school and decides to keep her head up instead, Vivian turns to her mom's Riot Grrrl past for inspiration and starts a zine that stands up to the harassment.

"What do 16-year-olds care about?" Vivian asks her mom at the beginning of the trailer.

"When I was 16, all I cared about was smashing the patriarchy," Poehler's character casually replies, kicking off the jam-packed trailer.

Moxie also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lauren Tsai, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langrod, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, and Ike Barinholtz.

Image zoom Credit: Colleen Hayes/NETFLIX

Poehler spoke to USA Today about the trailer, where she revealed how the movie explores her own changing views about activism.

"The ways in which people are encouraged to participate and lend their voice is so different than it was when I was growing up," Poehler, 49, said. "So much of my last decade of activism is about unlearning the ways in which I learned how to participate."

Image zoom Credit: Claudette Barius/NETFLIX

The mom of two boys — Archie, 12, and Abel, 10 — also talked about her own role in raising young men and how they're navigating the changing landscape just like everyone else.

"What we try to talk about in Moxie is that, you know, young men are just as confused about how to get it right," Poehler said. "Kids today are really sensitive to people or messages that are inauthentic. [As a parent,] you can talk a big game, but you really have to walk the walk."