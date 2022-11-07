Amy Adams Teases the 'Wonderful, Adventurous Ride' of 'Disenchanted' : 'Be Careful What You Wish for'

Amy Adams is ready to explore a different side of Princess Giselle in Disenchanted.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette about the film, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, showcases footage from the sequel to 2007's Enchanted and interviews with Adams and costars Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Maya Rudolph, plus director Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and producer Barry Josephson.

"The beating heart of Enchanted is Giselle," Shankman says in the video. "Giselle is joy, Giselle is heart — and that is all because of Amy."

Adams, for her part, says she feels "very connected" to Giselle, whom she first portrayed 15 years ago as a cartoon princess thrust into real-world New York City after being pushed down a well.

In the featurette, Adams, 48, confirms that Disenchanted takes place 10 years after Enchanted, with Giselle and Robert (Dempsey) living "happily ever after" following the first movie. They settle in to their new suburban castle with Robert's teenage daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and the couple's new baby girl.

"So they've moved to suburbia, and it all goes horribly wrong," Dempsey, 56, says.

Amy Adams in Disenchanted (2022). Courtesy of Disney Enterprises

The move takes the family from New York to the picturesque town of Monroeville, where they're magically visited by their old pals Nancy (Idina Menzel) and Edward (James Marsden) from the Kingdom of Andalasia. But Giselle does not appear satisfied with her new life.

"Giselle makes a wish and turns real life into the fairy-tale world," Marsden says, with Adams noting: "Be careful what you wish for."

The video also teases Rudolph's "delicious" villain Malvina Monroe, a local real-estate agent who turns bad after Giselle's spell goes wrong.

Amy Adams in Enchanted (2007). Barry Wetcher/Disney Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock

"As a little girl, I wanted to be a princess," Rudolph, 50, says. "But then you grow up and you realize, 'Oh, the villain's really juicy.' "

Giselle's wish-gone-wrong results in her taking on the "evil stepmother" role under a curse, which Shankman says provides a "whole new side" to the character. "It was really fun to explore the different part of her," Adams says. "I like to call it wicked."

"This film takes you on a wonderful, adventurous ride and really captures the magic of the original film," she adds.

Disenchanted debuts Nov. 18 on Disney+.