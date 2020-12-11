Amy Adams Set to Star in Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted

Welcome back to Andalasia!

Amy Adams is set to reprise her role as Princess Giselle for a sequel of the beloved 2007 movie Enchanted.

The sequel, titled Disenchanted, will stream on Disney+, the company announced during its Investor Day on Thursday.

The film was the Oscar nominee's first major blockbuster success as a leading lady and paved the way for other roles such as in the films Doubt and The Fighter

In 2007, Adams, 46, told Entertainment Weekly she loves "playing characters who have big hearts and really believe in something" — attributes she found in Giselle.

"I’ve been in a lot of smaller films that weren’t appropriate to take my niece and nephew to, so I needed a movie to get to bring them to. I come from a musical theater background, and it was so much fun to get to do that," she said at the time.

Enchanted earned three Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category — for "Happy Working Song," "So Close," and "That's How You Know," all from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Adams earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal.

Most recently, Adams starred in Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy, and she recently joined the cast of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen adaptation.