Amy Adams is transforming for her new and unusual role.

The six-time Oscar nominee, 48, was spotted while filming her new movie, Nightbitch, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The actress was seen on set in character as a busy new mom, wearing a simple blue-striped button-down and a bun with minimal makeup.

Nightbitch is based on the debut novel of Rachel Yoder, and Adams was attached to play the lead in the film adaptation before the novel was even published.

Adams' character finds herself not only juggling motherhood but also having to try to make sense of changes she is seeing in herself, changes that seem to be suggesting she is turning into a dog.

The film will be released as a Hulu Original in the U.S., though the streamer has not yet announced a date. Directed by Marielle Heller, the film also stars Scoot McNairy, Ella Thomas and Garrett C. Phillips.

Fans can see Adams next in the highly-anticipated Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, where she will reprise her role as Princess Giselle — who is also a stepmom now.

The long-awaited sequel was officially announced back in 2020. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, Disenchanted follows Giselle, her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and stepdaughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) moving to the suburbs.

A trailer released at the D23 Expo in September revealed that while Giselle is still a dreamer, she might be a little wicked now that she has spent some time in the real world.

Disenchanted premieres Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, on Disney+.