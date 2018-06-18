For Amy Adams, good parenting can be a turn on.

The Sharp Objects star, 43, appeared on the cover of Marie Claire to promote the new HBO show, and opened up about parenting her daughter Aviana Olea, 8, with her husband Darren Le Gallo.

“It’s sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way,” she told the outlet of Le Gallo 43.

Last year, Aviana accompanied her parents when Adams got her star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her little mini-me has also been known to give her mom advice on her red carpet ensembles.

Amy Adams. Brigitte Lacombe

“She liked it, she’s a little concerned about this region,” Adams said last December at the Critics’ Choice Awards about her daughter’s opinion on her white off-the-shoulder Versace dress, gesturing toward her chest.

“So sorry about that, Av. I was saying that American Hustle ruined that for her — she’s like, ‘Oh, Mama.’ Seeing the posters on Sunset, she was like, ‘Ugh!’ So she’s now always on, like, cleavage patrol.”

Adams and Le Gallo, who married in 2016 after nearly 15 years together, welcomed Aviana, their only child, in 2010.

Amy Adams. Brigitte Lacombe

The actress also spoke to Marie Claire about her new role in Sharp Objects. The series is an adaptation of author Gillian Flynn‘s debut novel, which tells the story of a woman who returns to her Missouri hometown to solve the murder of two young girls.

“There’s just so much truth in the darkness and the sadness and I’m willing to explore it now in a different way,” she said of the role. “Before, I thought people wouldn’t like me or they would think I was crazy. Now I know I can navigate my own personal darkness and it won’t consume me.”

Adams went on to broach the subject of aging gracefully, telling the outlet, “I want to do everything I can that does not involve needles or knives.”