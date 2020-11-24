"There's something about him in The Godfather and The Deer Hunter that I was just like 'Whoa,'" the Oscar-nominated actress shared

Amy Adams Watched The Godfather for the First Time — and Now Has a Crush on Robert De Niro

Amy Adams may be a married woman, but that doesn't mean she can't have her own celebrity crush.

While appearing virtually on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 46-year-old actress told host Jimmy Kimmel that she developed a crush on Robert De Niro after watching a series of his films for the first time in quarantine amid the ongoing pandemic.

Detailing that she and her friends host a weekly movie night where they watch Academy Awards best picture winners from over the years, Adams shared that the group started with 1960s films and now, they are currently in the 1980s. "It's been a while," she said of the group's film-watching dedication.

Then, detailing that the weekly movie night has made her realize there are a lot of movies she should have already seen, Adams shared that she watched The Deer Hunter, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II for the first time ever — sparking a "retroactive crush on Robert De Niro."

Elaborating on what she meant by retroactive, Adams shared, "Meaning like, I have a crush on him in the '70s," before she added, "I mean, not that I wouldn't have a crush on him now, but you know, I'm married."

Kimmel, 53, then teased the Oscar-nominated actress about having a crush on him "in the '70s" as opposed to "in his 70s," which caused Adams to laugh and reveal, "I mean, I'm open to having a crush on him in his 70s. I think that could happen."

"But there's something about him in The Godfather and The Deer Hunter that I was just like 'Whoa,'" she continued of her American Hustle costar. "Turns out, [I have a] massive crush."

Adams added: "So that's what I'm getting out of movie nights. Not like some sort of like deep education about cinema, but just that Robert De Niro is hot."

The star went on to tell Kimmel that she felt connected to De Niro's films as if she had seen both The Deer Hunter and The Godfather in the past — despite her first-time viewing.