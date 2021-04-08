Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell and Fred Hechinger sit down to discuss the upcoming film and debut the new trailer

Amy Adams Plays a Recluse Who Witnesses Something Horrible in Trailer for Netflix's The Woman in the Window

The Woman in the Window is finally almost here.

After a number of setbacks delayed the film's release, director Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice) joined stars Amy Adams, Julianna Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell and Fred Hechinger for a Q&A on Thursday to debut the newest trailer for the Netflix thriller.

The film stars Adams, 46, as agoraphobic child psychologist Anna Fox who finds herself observing the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Suddenly, her life takes a turn for the worst when she witnesses a brutal crime, and no one seems to believe her. The film is based on A.J. Finn's popular 2018 novel of the same name, and follows Adams' character as she discovers shocking secrets and realizes nothing and no one are what they seem. The psychological thriller also stars the film's screenwriter Tracy Letts, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"I've been a fan of psychological thrillers throughout the years," Adams, 46, said in the virtual press preview. "I loved how we looked at Anna as someone who was struggling with so much darkness… and it was just a really interesting approach to the thriller."

Wright said he always wanted to do a thriller, and that Adams' character drew him to the project.

"I'm interested in the kind of idea that we all create our own reality," he said.

The film dealt with its fair share of setbacks before it was acquired by Netflix from Disney last year. Before its Netflix buy, the film was stuck in between Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, and the original 2019 theatrical release was pushed back for reshoots after a series of test screenings revealed that some audiences found the plot confusing, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on," Wright previously told the outlet, "but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to — you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear."

Moore, 60, said she admired the genuine connection between her and Adams' characters, and gushed about the actor's talent.

"The way [Adams] anchors this entire film, she carries it with so much emotion, so much tension, so much truth," The Kids Are Alright star said.