Amy Adams Jokes She Played ‘Nuns and Virgins’ to Avoid Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Amy Adams has a unique strategy for warding off unwanted advances on movie sets.

The five-time Oscar nominee, 43, opened up about her experience dealing with sexual harassment in the work place during an group interview with The Hollywood Reporter to tout her new HBO show Sharp Objects.

“I think most women have experienced it, even if it’s just feeling unsafe rejecting somebody. And apologizing, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry, I must have been sending you the wrong signal,’ when, really, it’s like, ‘No, I think I said I don’t want to go out with you, I don’t know how that’s the wrong signal. I think we should just be friends and I’m not sure why you’re at my doorstep,’ it’s that unsafe feeling,” she said.

“I can’t say all, but most women have had that moment and you question yourself. ‘Did I smile? Was I not direct enough?’ ” she added.

The actress then joked, “There’s a reason I started playing nuns and virgins. I was like, ‘I’m not putting up with that anymore.’ ”

Adams played a virgin (and a princess) in 2007’s Enchanted and a nun in 2008’s Doubt, which told a fictional story about sex abuse in the catholic church.

While Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon, who joined the discussion, said that she has enjoyed watching some of the accused men “paying the price,” Adams said, “I don’t think retribution is going to make me feel triumphant.”

Instead, she said only real change will give her satisfaction. “I’m an idealist — it can be annoying and I’m constantly disappointed,” she said.

“Before the Harvey [Weinstein] thing came out, a young actress said to me, ‘This is going on [with a male producer], is this weird?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s not OK.’ She didn’t know what to do, and I said, ‘Tell him I said hi,’ because, unfortunately, I knew this person and I thought if he knows he can’t create a silent victim, then maybe we remove that temptation?”

A spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women, previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Asked if she has revisited past experiences in a new light since the #MeToo movement, Adams said, “I knew they were wrong then.”

Sharp Objects premieres on HBO July 8.