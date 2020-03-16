Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause — with Help from Pal Jennifer Garner!

Fans can now follow Amy Adams on Instagram — and for a good cause!

On Monday, the Oscar nominee, 45, signed up for the social media platform, with friend and fellow actress Jennifer Garner helping to introduce Adams to her own followers. For Adams, joining Instagram is part of a new initiative called Save with Stories that seeks to raise support for children who — as schools shut down amid coronavirus concerns — may go without access to food, books and computers while at home.

“Welcome to @SAVEWITHSTORIES (and please welcome my friend @amyadams to Instagram!)—a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books,” Garner, 47, captioned a clip of herself and Adams introducing the campaign.

Garner writes that she and Adams (who both starred in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can) are “galvanizing (without hair and makeup!!)” other familiar faces in Hollywood to post themselves reading a kids’ book aloud.

Commented Adams: “Thanks for the welcome @jennifer.garner. So honored that we’re doing this together @savewithstories.”

In a statement, the pair said they came up with the concept in order to “provide a little fun, a little education, and a little distraction for kids and parents.”

Working with organizations Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, the funds will help ensure that “schools and community programs have the support they need to keep feeding vulnerable children during the pandemic.”

For her first-ever Instagram post, Adams shared her story time sit-down for the fundraising initiative, reading a story written by her 9-year-old daughter Aviana Olea and illustrated by her husband Darren Le Gallo. Adams debuts the fantasy story, titled The Dinosaur Princess, to her growing list of new followers.

“Hi Instagram!” she began her caption. “I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES…”

Le Gallo, 45, also helped welcome his wife to the ‘gram, re-sharing her video with Garner and calling the Enchanted actress his “lady”: “My lady has joined Instagram @amyadams and teamed up with @jennifer.garner @nokidhungry @savethechildren @savewithstories♥️ ♥️.”

In January, the family of three enjoyed a night out for the opening night of Le Gallo’s art exhibit titled “From Destruction,” in West Hollywood. Adams and Le Gallo welcomed their daughter on May 15, 2010, and later wed in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend’s house outside of Santa Barbara, Calif., on May 2, 2015, after nearly 15 years together.

In 2018, Adams appeared on the cover of Marie Claire and opened up about parenting her daughter with her husband. “It’s sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way,” she said of Le Gallo at the time.

To make a one-time donation of $10 toward #SaveWithStories, text “SAVE” to 20222, or visit savethechildren.org.