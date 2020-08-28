Amy Adams Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Movie Musical Adaptation

Amy Adams is joining the cast of the movie musical adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen

Amy Adams will sing once again!

The Oscar-nominated actress, 46, is set to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of Broadway's acclaimed Dear Evan Hansen, according to Deadline.

Adams will be joining The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt, who won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical for his lead role as Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a socially anxious high school student, paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate Connor's suicide note — and rides that error to popularity.

Adams will portray Cynthia Murphy, the mother of Connor. Dever, 23, will play Zoe Murphy, Cynthia's daughter and Connor's sister.

Stenberg will play Alana, a high school senior in an expanded role from the Broadway production, according to Variety. She will also perform a new original song in the movie, which she is writing alongside Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the lyricists who wrote the music for the Broadway show as well as 2016’s La La Land.

Image zoom Ben Platt in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen

Speaking to PEOPLE Now earlier this year, Platt, 26, said he "would love to go back" to his role as Evan for the movie, adding that he hopes the Dear Evan Hansen adaptation will be a "new thing."

"A lot of times when you’re taking something from stage to screen there can be almost too much faithfulness to the stage piece out of respect for fans or for people that love the material," he said in March. "What’s important for people to understand is the film is such a different piece. I think not being afraid to reinvent it for the screen would be the thing that would make or break it."

Dear Evan Hansen was nominated for nine Tony Awards and won six including best featured actress in a musical for Rachel Bay Jones' performance of Cynthia, as well as best musical and best score.