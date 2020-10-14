Amy Adams and Glenn Close Are Unrecognizable in Thrilling First Trailer for Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy

Amy Adams and Glenn Close are at odds in the first trailer for Netflix's latest Oscar contender, Hillbilly Elegy.

The Ron Howard-directed film, based on J.D Vance's 2016 memoir, explores the relationship between Appalachian mother-daughter duo Bev (Adams) and Mamaw (Close) who frequently feud with each other, particularly over the former's drug abuse. The story is told from the perspective of J.D. (Gabriel Basso), Bev's son and a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student.

"I thought your mama was gonna be alright. Be happy. I know I could have done better. But you, you've got to decide, do you want to be somebody, or not?" Close's Mamaw tells Vance in the opening of the trailer, released on Wednesday.

"Oh you know me, I always land on my feet," a drug-addicted Bev says later.

Image zoom Hilbilly Elegy Netflix

Per the film's logline, J.D is on the verge of landing his dream job as he attempts to navigate his volatile relationship with Bev, balanced with the memories of whip-smart Mamaw, who raised him. Soon, he comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

"Family is the only thing that only means a g------. You'll learn that," Mamaw says in the trailer.

The film also stars Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, and Bo Hopkins.