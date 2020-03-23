America's Favorite Superhero Is Superman — But Spider-Man Isn't Far Behind

Image zoom Everett

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s Superman, earning the title of “America’s favorite superhero,” according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans pinpointed respondents’ favorite heroes, and Superman led the pack with 47 percent of the vote.

The top three was rounded out by Spider-Man at 46 percent and Batman at 45 percent, with Captain America at 42 percent and Iron Man at 41 percent not far behind.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Visit Anaheim in advance of Avengers Campus opening at Disney California Adventure Park, the survey looked at superheroes, villains and how much fans love their comic book characters.

When asked who would win in a fight, respondents believe Superman would triumph over Batman, putting to rest one of the many fandom debates.

Respondents preferred the good guys to the bad, choosing heroes over villains — but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a favorite rulebreaker.

RELATED: One-Third of Pet-Owning Parents Prefer Their Furry Friends over Their Kids, Survey Finds

Joker topped the list of villains at 31 percent, with Catwoman and Venom rounding out the top three.

Sixty-four percent of respondents consider themselves to be fans of superheroes, and their favorite way to partake in the fandom is to watch the big screen adaptations of the comic book characters.

Still, results also found respondents enjoy reading and collecting comic books — while 32 percent have collected action figures.

RELATED: The Average Parent Thinks They Make Over 220 Little Mistakes a Year, Survey Finds

And if respondents were allowed superpowers of their own, they’d most like the power of invisibility, followed by superhuman healing or the ability to travel through time.