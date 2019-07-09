American Pie Turns 20! See the Cast of the Classic Teen Sex Comedy Then and Now

Shortly after he nabbed his starring role as a nerdy teen chasing sex, Biggs starred in another teen romcom, 2000’s Loser. He went on to act in many more romantic comedies, including Saving Silverman and My Best Friend’s Girl. Biggs joined Orange Is the New Black for its first two seasons as Piper’s fiancé, Larry Bloom. He’s also contributed poetry to multiple anthologies of creative writing. In 2020, he will star in the Fox sitcom Outmatched.

After American Pie, Biggs reprised his role as Jim Levenstein in American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.