American Pie Turns 20! See the Cast of the Classic Teen Sex Comedy Then and Now

Jason Biggs (Jim Levenstein)
Shortly after he nabbed his starring role as a nerdy teen chasing sex, Biggs starred in another teen romcom, 2000’s Loser. He went on to act in many more romantic comedies, including Saving Silverman and My Best Friend’s Girl. Biggs joined Orange Is the New Black for its first two seasons as Piper’s fiancé, Larry Bloom. He’s also contributed poetry to multiple anthologies of creative writing. In 2020, he will star in the Fox sitcom Outmatched.
After American Pie, Biggs reprised his role as Jim Levenstein in American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.
Chris Klein (Chris “Oz” Ostreicher)
Klein continued making romantic movies after he played a lacrosse player joining the choir to find a girlfriend in American Pie, including the comedy Say It Ain’t So and the more serious Here On Earth. He also returned to political films (like his first role in Election), including We Were Soldiers and American Dreamz. Most recently, he starred as Cicada on season 5 of The CW’s The Flash.
Klein returned to the American Pie franchise as Chris Ostreicher in American Pie 2 and American Reunion.
Thomas Ian Nicholas (Kevin Myers)
After playing a high schooler hoping to lose his virginity to his girlfriend in American Pie, Nicholas joined the Halloween franchise for Halloween: Resurrection and the National Lampoon franchise for National Lampoon Presents: Cattle Call. He also played Frank Sinatra Jr. in the acclaimed TV movie Stealing Sinatra. In 2008, he began releasing music with the album Without Warning, and one of his subsequent songs appeared on the soundtrack for American Reunion.
Nicholas revisited his character, Kevin Myers, for American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.
Eddie Kaye Thomas (Paul Finch)
After Thomas starred as a preppy boy spreading rumors of his sexual ability in American Pie, he took on another comedy film series, playing Andy Rosenberg in the Harold & Kumar movies starting in 2004. He starred in the Fox sitcom ’Til Death as Jeff Woodcock from 2006-08, and later the ABC action series Scorpion as Toby Curtis from 2014-18.
He reprised his character of Paul Finch in American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.
Seann William Scott (Steve Stifler)
Scott continued with a run of comedies after playing the only non-virgin of the American Pie friend group, including Dude, Where’s My Car?, The Dukes of Hazzard and the Goon movies. He most recently played Wesley Cole on the third season of the cop series Lethal Weapon, until Fox canceled the show.
Since American Pie, Scott returned to the role of Steve Stifler in American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.
Tara Reid (Vicky Lathum)
Before she played Kevin’s girlfriend in American Pie, Reid had already logged roles in other iconic ‘90s films including The Big Lebowski and Cruel Intentions. She continued into the 2000s, starring in Josie and the Pussycats and playing the recurring character Danni Sullivan in Scrubs. She hosted the reality series Taradise from 2005-06, and competed on season 8 of Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2011. She joined another comedy film series in 2013, starring in all five of the Sharknado movies.
Reid reprised her role as Vicky Lathum in American Pie 2 and American Reunion.
Natasha Lyonne (Jessica)
Not long after she spread rumors about Finch in teen comedy American Pie, Lyonne had a role in the biopic of teen comedy star Macaulay Caulkin, Party Monster. She had a run of horror films including Madhouse and All About Evil, in addition to comedies, before landing a main cast role as Nicky Nichols in Orange Is the New Black in 2013. She began producing, directing, writing and starring in another Netflix series, Russian Doll, in 2019, and will appear in Jon Stewart’s next directorial effort, Irresistible, later this year.
Lyonne returned to American Pie for American Pie 2 and American Reunion.
Jennifer Coolidge (Jeanine Stifler)
Coolidge continued to work with the iconic LA comedy group The Groundlings, alongside others such as Rachael Harris, for a few years after her comedic break as Stifler’s mother in American Pie. She starred in other iconic 2000s comedies such as Legally Blonde, its sequel and A Cinderella Story. She had a role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008-12, and played Sophie Kachinsky in the main cast of 2 Broke Girls afterward through 2017.
Coolidge also starred in American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.
Eugene Levy (Noah Levenstein)
When Levy played an overly sex-positive dad in American Pie, he had already established himself as a character comedy actor with roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation and Father of the Bride. He continued afterward in films like Dumb & Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd and Cheaper by the Dozen 2, in addition to his 2005 starring role in The Man. Levy created the acclaimed Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek with his son, Dan, in 2015, in which he and his son also star.
Levy is the only actor to have appeared in all eight American Pie films: American Pie 2, American Wedding, American Pie Presents: Band Camp, American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile, American Pie Presents: Beta House, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and American Reunion, in addition to the original.
He can currently be seen in the TV show Schitt’s Creek opposite his son Dan Levy.