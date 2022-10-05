America Ferrera Teases Upcoming 'Barbie' Film: Fans 'Don't Have Any Idea What to Expect'

Barbie fans are in for a real treat when Greta Gerwig's film about the iconic Mattel doll premieres in theaters next year, according to star America Ferrera.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Zumba for its new Zumba Beginnings program, the actress, 38, also opens up about Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role.

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

Though Ferrera remains mum on who exactly she is portraying in the project — stating that director Gerwig, 39, "would be not happy with me" if she disclosed her role — the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star says that Barbie "is just awesome in the truest sense, and I'm so excited for people to share in that awesomeness."

"All of the craftsmanship is just awe-inspiring, and the sets themselves were magnificent and awesome, as was the wardrobe and the hair and the makeup," she adds.

Fan buzz has been building for Barbie since the first official look at Robbie, 32, in character as the plastic toy came in April during CinemaCon, when Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image.

In the photo, Robbie as Barbie wore a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top, as she smiled and leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

The first glimpse of costar Ryan Gosling as Ken came back in June, when Warner Bros. shared a snapshot of the actor online.

Gosling, 41, posed and showed off his platinum-blond hairdo and his abs under a ripped denim jacket in the image.

Alongside Ferrera, Robbie and Gosling, Barbie will also star Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon, among others.

Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll.

"And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Oscar-nominated actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Back in July, filming on Barbie wrapped for some of its cast. Two actors from the upcoming comedy, Sharon Rooney and Hari Nef, marked the moment with a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.

Featuring Ferrera alongside Robbie and Gerwig, the image also showed other costars Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and Ana Cruz Kayne. "It's a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland," Nef captioned her post, while Rooney wrote alongside the same photo on her page, "Barbie, a true gift."

Another cast member, Ariana Greenblatt, also tweeted her last day of filming for the movie at the time as well.

"Left barbie land today. what a special place to be in," wrote Greenblatt. "i love & respect every person on this film and i'm so excited for the world to see what we have created. (really see it;) off to start my new journey! don't forget to wear as much pink as you can in honor of Barbie."

Barbie opens in theaters July 21, 2023.