America Ferrera Celebrates 16th Anniversary of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Throwback Snap

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, starring America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, premiered in 2005

It's been 16 years since America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel shared a pair of jeans for the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie.

Ferrara, 37, marked the special anniversary on her Instagram with a throwback photo of the group, as she playfully reflected on some of the early 2000s fashion choices on display in the snap.

"16 years ago, 4 girls shared the pants and some questionable fashion choices," she captioned her Friday post. "Why am I orange? Where is Amber's crimp & curl now? Was anyone's hair color natural? 2000's, you were messy, but magical. Happy 16 years of #sisterhoodofthetravelingpants."

"I love you @amberrosetamblyn @blakelively @alexisbledelofficia" the Ugly Betty star concluded.

Tamblyn, 38, commented on her longtime friend's photo, writing, "My forever- loves. I wouldn't change a damn thing."

The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, based on an Ann Brashares novel of the same name, debuted in 2005, with the sequel following in 2008. Ferrara, Tamblyn, Lively and Bledel have remained friends since then, and have said they keep up with each other via a text thread.

The actresses have also teased a potential third movie. Back in 2016, Lively, 33, said on The Jess Cagle Interview that there was "a strong chance there might be a third [movie]."

Added the Gossip Girl star: "The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours."

Ferrera has similarly opened up about the special bond the group have formed from working together.

"My friends, my mentors, they have helped me through every single moment, and they make everything that much better when there's something to celebrate," she said during the 2018 MAKERS conference.