America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn Celebrate NYE Together: 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pod'

America Ferrera and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn rang in the new year together!

The actresses created a coronavirus “pod” with their families over the holiday season, tagging their posts together with the hashtag #SisterhoodOfTheTravelingPod.

On New Year’s Eve, Tamblyn, 37, documented their New Year's Eve celebrations in a video on her Instagram page, showing her and Ferrera, 36, dancing and singing along to music in a basement aptly decorated with a colorful disco ball.

“We laughed. We cried. We shared a pod,” she captioned the video. “And got our kids down by 8pm. And ate pizza and brownies. And drank a considerable amount of cocktails. And threw ourselves a prom in the storage unit of our basement so we wouldn't wake up said kids.”

Tamblyn continued, “And sang Zhané at the top of our lungs like wild teenagers. And in the morning begged our husbands to get up with the kids so we could sleep off the hangover. (Okay, maybe only I did that.)”

Ferrera also posted a few snapshots from the duo’s dance party, captioning her Instagram, “1 hour left 2020!!! Then you gots to get the steppin! Happy New Year from our basement dance party 😘.”

The Superstore actress and Tamblyn have remained friends since starring in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 alongside Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively. The foursome reunited for the film’s sequel in 2008 and have since teased a potential third movie.

Ferrera has frequently opened up about the special bond that she, Tamblyn, Bledel and Lively have formed from working together.

“My friends, my mentors, they have helped me through every single moment, and they make everything that much better when there’s something to celebrate,” she said during the 2018 MAKERS conference.