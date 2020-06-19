AMC Theaters Won't Enforce Mask-Wearing Because They Don't Want 'Political Controversy,' Says CEO
"We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary," AMC’s CEO told Variety
AMC Theaters will not require moviegoers to wear mask when they reopen next month.
In an interview with Variety published Thursday, the chain's President and CEO Adam Aron said that while employees will be required to wear masks, AMC would not enforce the practice for their patrons amid the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, as they do "not want to be drawn into a political controversy."
"We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary," he explained. "We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example."
The decision drew a slew of backlash on Twitter, with people responding with criticism like, "NOT requiring masks is political" and "Disease prevention is not political."
"This point isn’t being made enough," one user wrote in response to the former tweet. "If scientists and doctors say masks are effective, but politicians denounce them to further their ideological agenda, then refusing to wear one is the politicized action. Literally. It is the rejection of evidence in favor of partisan identity."
AMC — the largest movie theater chain in the world — is set to reopen 450 of its 600 locations on July 15 with new safety guidelines in place, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The remaining 150 locations will open again on July 24 ahead of the release of Disney's Mulan and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the outlet reported Thursday.
The company is setting four phases in its approach to seating capacity limits, with phase one cutting back on available seats to 30 percent, according to THR. Phase two will slowly raise the seating capacity to 40 percent and then to 50 percent in phase three, which will likely start around Labor Day. Full-capacity availability might be reached by Thanksgiving, although any phase dates may be adjusted depending on conditions at the time.
Aron stated that disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout theaters for guests, as well as masks that moviegoers can purchase for $1 across all locations.
"All theatre associates are required to wear masks while in the theatre," he said in a statement obtained by THR. "All theatre associates will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening prior to their shift. If any theatre associate is found to have a fever or symptoms or self-reports a fever or symptoms, he or she will not work but will be compensated nonetheless."
"In areas of the country where guests are required to wear masks, AMC will abide by that ordinance and guests will be required to wear masks except while eating and drinking," Aron continued. "Guests at other locations are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit to AMC."
AMC's announcement came two days after Regal Cinemas revealed their plan to reopen theaters on July 10, when Russell Crowe's Unhinged is set to be the first new movie on the big screen since the coronavirus shutdown. Regal will also not require customers to wear masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's best practices for slowing the spread of coronavirus are constantly developing. As many places around the United States begin to reopen, the organization still recommends wearing a face covering in public, whether you're going to the grocery store or the park.
