AMC Theaters Sets July 15 Reopening Date with New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Mulan and Tenet Debuts

AMC Theaters announced it will reopen most of its locations on July 15 with a new set of safety measures

AMC Theaters is reopening hundreds of its locations across the country on July 15.

The company, which is the largest movie theater chain in the world, will reopen 450 of its 600 locations with new safety guidelines in place, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The remaining 150 locations will open again on July 24 ahead of the release of Disney’s Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the outlet reported.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, AMC is setting four phases in its approach to seating capacity limits, with phase one cutting back on available seats by 30 percent, according to THR.

Phase two will slowly raise the seating capacity to four percent and then to 50 percent in phase three, which will likely start in September around Labor Day. Full capacity availability might be reached by Thanksgiving, although any phase dates may be adjusted depending on health conditions at the time.

AMC CEO Adam Aron stated disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout theaters for guests, as well as masks that moviegoers can purchase for $1 across all locations.

“All theatre associates are required to wear masks while in the theatre,” Aron said in a statement obtained by THR. “All theatre associates will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening prior to their shift. If any theatre associate is found to have a fever or symptoms or self-reports a fever or symptoms, he or she will not work but will be compensated nonetheless.”

“In areas of the country where guests are required to wear masks, AMC will abide by that ordinance and guests will be required to wear masks except while eating and drinking,” Aron continued. “Guests at other locations are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit to AMC.”

AMC’s announcement comes two days after Regal Cinemas revealed its plan to reopen its theaters on July 10, when Russell Crowe's Unhinged is set to be the first new movie on the big screen since the coronavirus shutdown.

"We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theater," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. "Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Cineworld's main priority remains the health and well-being of both our customers and colleagues."

Mulan, which was originally set to debut in theaters in March, will now land in theaters on July 24. Similarly, Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet will debut in theaters on July 31.