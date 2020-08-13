AMC is set to reopen over locations on August 20 with new safety guidelines in place

AMC Theaters Set to Reopen Next Week with 15-Cent Movie Ticket Prices on First Day

AMC Theaters are opening their doors once again after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest movie theater chain — which had originally planned on beginning the reopening process last month — is currently set to reopen over 100 theaters in the United States on August 20, the company said in a statement on Thursday, according to CNN.

In a nod to the company’s 100th anniversary, for one day only, they’ll also be offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” — with tickets going for only 15 cents per person!

Although the deal only lasts for a day, AMC will be bringing back a series of beloved films, like Grease, Black Panther and Back to the Future, with tickets costing $5. The company will also be offering discounts on concessions through October.

While many new movie releases have been pushed back in recent months due to the health crisis, AMC is currently set to release Disney's New Mutants on August 28 and Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated Tenet on September 3.

AMC, which shuttered its doors back in March, was originally set to reopen 450 of its 600 locations on July 15, before deciding to to push back the date.

The chain’s announcement came shortly after Regal Cinemas revealed their plan to reopen theaters on July 10, although the company also pushed back their reopening date to August. Much like AMC, Regal will also be offering $5 tickets for a series of “flashback features.”

In an effort to keep moviegoers and staff safe, AMC says they will also be implementing a number of new safety protocols.

The new measures include blocking off every other row seating in certain theaters, cleaning and disinfecting credit card machines between each transaction, and not accepting cash at concession stands.

"As we reopen theaters, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theaters,” CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

Aron went on to state that disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout theaters for guests, as well as masks that moviegoers can purchase for $1 across all locations. Anyone who is unwilling to wear a mask will not be allowed to stay at the theater.