AMC Theaters Pushes Back Reopening Date to July 30 as COVID-19 Cases Grow

AMC Theaters is shifting back its reopening date by two weeks as Hollywood films push back release dates due to coronavirus pandemic.

The movie chain’s new reopening date is scheduled for July 30, according to Deadline. Its original reopening date was set for July 15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shift comes after some of Hollywood’s major upcoming releases, Disney’s Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, were pushed back to Aug. 21 and Aug. 12, respectively.

Adam Aron, the CEO and President of AMC Theaters said in a statement obtained by Deadline, that the company would “continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative.”

“Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theaters gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers,” Aron continued. “That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

Disney pushed back Mulan for the third time last week after it was originally set to debut in theaters in March and then July 24 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Alan Horn, Disney's co-chairman and chief creative officer, and co-chairman Alan Bergman, said in a statement to Variety.

RELATED: Andrew Cuomo & Daughters Look Back at 3 Months in Center of COVID-19 Pandemic: A 'Silver Lining' in Heartache

"Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together," the statement read.

The country's largest markets for movie debuts, New York City and Los Angeles, have slowed reopening as COVID-19 spikes continue across the U.S. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday he may slow down Phase III of reopening for New York City in terms of in-door dining, according to NBC New York.

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom immediately ordered bars to close in seven counties, including Los Angeles, as coronavirus cases spiked in the state.

Los Angeles County currently has 97,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Chicago's Cook County comes in second with 89,755 cases while New York City's Queens has 64,586 cases.