AMC Rolls Out $20 Monthly Subscription to Rival MoviePass

AMC Theaters is preparing to give MovePass a run for its money.

The mega-theater chain announced a new monthly subscription plan in which customers could see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, according to BusinessWire. The new plan will be called AMC Stubs A-List and the cost does not include taxes.

While the plan is new to the chain, it’s serving up competition for MoviePass, which offers customers one free movie a day for $9.95 a month.

MoviePass is growing increasingly popular among moviegoers with a base of over 3 million subscribers. Variety projected they would exceed 5 million subscribers by the end of the year.

The new AMC subscription will be a part of the AMC Stubs rewards program. It allows moviegoers who are a part of the subscription to see films in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and REAL 3D.

AMC will also offer customers free upgrades on popcorn, soda and no online ticket fees. In contrast, MoviePass offers audiences movie tickets at all theaters in the country that allow the service.

AMC has repeatedly disparaged our model as a way to discourage our growth because all along they wanted to launch their own, more expensive plan. We want to make movies more accessible, they want more profit. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) June 20, 2018

MoviePass also commented on AMC new program on Twitter, writing cheekily, “Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!”

They added in a second tweet, “AMC has repeatedly disparaged our model as a way to discourage our growth because all along they wanted to launch their own, more expensive plan. We want to make movies more accessible, they want more profit.”