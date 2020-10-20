AMC Offers Moviegoers the Chance to Rent Out Theaters for $99 Private Screenings

Guests can choose between 16 movies and host a gathering of one to 20 people

AMC is unveiling its newest idea to bring more moviegoers into its theaters nationwide.

In an announcement on AMC's website, the movie chain revealed it will be offering audiences the chance to rent out its theaters for private screenings, beginning at $99.

Customers will be able to host gatherings of up to 20 people and can choose between 16 films, including Hocus Pocus, Shrek, Jurassic Park, Jumanji: The Next Level, Monster's Inc., The Nightmare Before Christmas, How to Train Your Dragon and The Conjuring.

Five movies on the screenings list — Christopher Nolan's Tenet, The War with Grandpa, 2 Hearts, Honest Thief and The New Mutants — will come with an extra price tag, ranging from $149-$349, according to AMC.

The variation in pricing not only depends on the film but also food and drink deals and control over the theater’s PA system, the New York Post reported.

Image zoom AMC movie theater Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

"It’s perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember," the theater chain said of the private screenings. "Make AMC your next destination to meet friends and family."

Based on its website, the offer appears to only be available between Oct. 29-Nov. 5 and for time slots between 4-8 p.m.

Those interested can apply directly to AMC's site here.

The new offer comes as AMC and other theaters chains around the country have been grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the outbreak, movie theaters were forced to close in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Big chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, reopened in many areas months later and enforced new guidelines regarding social distancing and operate with reduced capacity.

But efforts to get people back into theaters to watch movies have not been going well, and Hollywood studios have continued to postpone the releases of some of its high-profile blockbusters or switch to a digital rollout as a result.

Earlier this month, Regal Cinemas — the second-biggest movie theater chain in the country, behind AMC — announced it would temporarily shut down all of its 536 locations in the United States, effective Oct. 8. The business move affected nearly 40,000 U.S. Regal employees.

AMC, meanwhile, started the gradual reopening of its 600 locations over the summer through a four-set phase, according to The Hollywood Reporter.