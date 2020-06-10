AMC Entertainment previously shuttered its theaters across the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

AMC Entertainment Says It Expects All of Its U.S. Theaters to Be Open by End of July

AMC Entertainment hopes to be back in business nationwide by the end of July.

The theater chain announced on Tuesday that it plans to open almost all its U.S. theaters by the end of July, with a larger global reopening also planned. The news comes as the company announced a first-quarter loss of $2.17 billion due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Fox Business.

AMC has already reopened a handful of theaters in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal and hopes to open even more in the U.K. by July as well.

This means most theaters will be open by the time Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated Tenet opens on July 17, followed by Disney's pushed-back Mulan on July 27. The live-action remake was originally set to open in theaters just days before they were quickly shut down as the spread of the virus continued across America.

The optimistic message comes as a stark contrast to what the company reported earlier this month. AMC shared in a recent financial filing that it had "substantial doubt" it can remain in business following extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNN.

"We are generating effectively no revenue," the company said in the filing, estimating to have lost between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter after having to close earlier this year.

The company also reported that its quarterly revenue is down roughly 22 percent this year, having fallen to $941.5 million from $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Many of this year's highly anticipated films — including Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984 and F9 — were delayed amid the pandemic and movie theater closures. However, some studios have also opted to release its films on demand.

In May, a new study from Performance Research and Full Circle Research Co. indicated that the majority of moviegoers — 70 percent — would prefer to watch the first-run of a movie as a digital rental at home instead of heading to a theater.