Randall Emmett Denies FBI Investigation Over Pedophilia as Ambyr Childers Is Granted Restraining Order

Producer Randall Emmett called the claims "beyond absurd," as ex-wife Ambyr Childers was granted a temporary restraining order

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on January 6, 2023 01:18 PM
Ambyr Childers Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett for Emotional and Verbal Abuse
Amber Childers; Randall Emmett. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ambyr Childers has been granted a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Randall Emmett after her previous request was denied back in October.

The 34-year-old actress — who was married to the film producer from 2009 to 2017 and shares daughters Rylee, 9, and London, 13 next month, with him — was granted the TRO on Dec. 22. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered that Emmett, 51, must stay 100 yards away from Childers, her home, her workplace and her vehicle, except to "briefly and peacefully" exchange their kids for court-ordered visits.

The TRO expires at the end of a hearing that's scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT, where "more information" is needed to determine whether she is granted a domestic violence restraining order.

Childers claimed in a court filing that on Dec. 6 she was contacted by an FBI agent "asking me questions about [Emmett's] suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia." She added, "This call caused me extreme destruction and disturbance of my emotional calm and peace of mind in that London and Rylee are often alone with [Emmett] while he may be engaging in acts of child exploitation and/or pedophilia."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE Friday, Emmett denied that he's being investigated by the FBI, calling the claim "beyond absurd."

He says, "There is zero evidence that I'm being investigated for anything. As the father of three children, I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue. As for her other claims, they are all categorically false. Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn't make it true. And it's also important to note we still share 50/50 custody of our children. This is yet another attack and set of lies from Ambyr designed to hurt my career without any evidence whatsoever."

Ambyr Childers and Randall Emmett
Ambyr Childers and Randall Emmett in 2015. Mireya Acierto/WireImage

In October, a judge denied Childers' previous request for a temporary restraining order, in which she claimed she suffered "legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being" after she found "threatening" messages between Emmett and his attorney. A rep for Emmett said at that time that he was "very pleased the court agrees that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request."

The Los Angeles Times (which published an investigation last summer looking into allegations that Emmett offered roles in his film projects in return for sexual favors, which he denied) reported Thursday that at least three other unnamed people told the outlet they were also contacted by the FBI and questioned about Emmett.

RELATED: Lala Kent 'Prefers' Very Little Communication with Ex Randall Emmett as the Two 'Parallel Parent' Their Daughter

A rep for Childers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. An attorney for the actress told the LA Times, in part, "If Emmett contends she is lying, he should try the matter in a Court of Law rather than the media. I can confirm that Emmett's prior counsel has never once reached out to discuss settlement."

Emmett also has a third daughter, Ocean, 22 months, from his prior engagement to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. An attorney for Kent, 32, told the LA Times: "We are deeply concerned about these allegations. At this time, our sole focus is on the safety of the children and ensuring that the children and any possible victims who may come forward be protected."

