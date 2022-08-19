Ambulance Seen Leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia Home Before Wedding Celebration with Jennifer Lopez

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia compound, as he and Jennifer Lopez prepare to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family.

The ambulance arrived at the estate and transported a patient to a Savannah-area hospital, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE. The patient was juvenile and their parent/guardian was at the scene, PEOPLE confirms. The patient was alert, responsive and experienced non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle can be seen exiting the property as Affleck's car follows behind.

Affleck, 50, and wife Lopez, 53, are in town in the southern state to celebrate their wedding. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas last month.

Affleck and Lopez, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE of the intimate midnight nuptials at the time. "That's all they asked for."

The couple jetted off to Europe soon after and were spotted around Paris with their children, including at a 53rd birthday dinner for Lopez.

Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The couple and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family.

Affleck and Lopez stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE. The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, near Affleck's 87-acre compound.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

Victor also noted, "The group was so low-key and gracious."