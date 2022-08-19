Entertainment Movies Ambulance Seen Leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia Home Before Wedding Celebration with Jennifer Lopez An ambulance was seen exiting Ben Affleck's Georgia property as the Oscar winner's car follows behind By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines and Steve Helling Published on August 19, 2022 03:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia compound, as he and Jennifer Lopez prepare to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family. The ambulance arrived at the estate and transported a patient to a Savannah-area hospital, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE. The patient was juvenile and their parent/guardian was at the scene, PEOPLE confirms. The patient was alert, responsive and experienced non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle can be seen exiting the property as Affleck's car follows behind. Affleck, 50, and wife Lopez, 53, are in town in the southern state to celebrate their wedding. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas last month. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Affleck and Lopez, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16. "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE of the intimate midnight nuptials at the time. "That's all they asked for." The couple jetted off to Europe soon after and were spotted around Paris with their children, including at a 53rd birthday dinner for Lopez. Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez The couple and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family. Affleck and Lopez stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE. The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, near Affleck's 87-acre compound. "They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride." Victor also noted, "The group was so low-key and gracious."