Rodeo Champion Amberley Snyder and Max Ehrich in Music Video from Netflix's Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Walk. Ride. Rodeo star Max Ehrich was so inspired by meeting and working with the film’s subject — paralyzed rodeo champ Amberley Snyder — that he wanted to write a song about her.

The actor, 27, who plays Snyder’s love interest Tate Watkins in the upcoming film, tells PEOPLE that he asked Snyder to help write the track, which they penned via a series of phone calls in about two days. They later collaborated again on the music video above — a PEOPLE exclusive for the Netflix film (out March 8).

“I have been writing songs on the piano since I was a kid and felt so inspired by Amberley’s story that I felt a song about overcoming obstacles and soaring, was a message I felt I wanted to share,” Ehrich says. “I called Amberley and she told me she wasn’t a songwriter, but I reassured her that best songs are all based on personal experience. I love how open she was to the idea and she is truly one of the most remarkably kind, intelligent and positive people I know.”

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. is about how a devastating car accident changed the course of Snyder’s life forever — when she was just 19-years-old, she crashed her truck on the way to a rodeo show in 2010 and was ejected from her seat, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Although doctors said she would never ride again, Snyder, played in the film by actress Spencer Locke, proved everyone wrong by hopping back on her beloved horse just four months later.

Ehrich says he was “over the moon” when Snyder said yes to collaborating with him on the song.

“She is such an inspiration to me personally and so I flew to Nashville on a whim where my friends at Demolition Music and I collaborated with Amberley,” he says. “It was emotional when we recorded this song and I got emotional again when I found out weeks later that the song would be included in the film during such an important, climactic scene.”

The actor, who’s appeared on The Young and the Restless and is in the upcoming American Princess, says his favorite scene in Walk. Ride. Rodeo. is one where his character isn’t the focal point.

“My favorite scene was watching from the bleachers when Spencer Locke as Amberley, takes her first ride after recovering from her injuries and watching the real Amberley do the stunts for that scene,” he says. “It was truly very moving. It’s one thing to know that Amberley still rides, but to see her ride and so incredibly confident at it, is something I’ll never forget.”

He adds: “Amberley’s story, it is one that I am astonished by. Her perseverance, strength, faith, and heart is remarkable. She has been faced with arguably some of the biggest obstacles of anyone I know and has come out of it as such a light and inspiration to hold onto your internal faith even in the darkest hour. I hope this film softens people’s hearts and inspires anyone who is going through huge life challenges to stay positive and find the strength inside to not give up.”

Watch Walk. Ride. Rodeo on Netflix and check out Ehrich’s brand new single “Somebody Else” here.