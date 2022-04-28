Amber Heard Wanted Johnny Depp to Know 'That I Am Sorry' One Year After Split, Texts Reveal

Amber Heard asked her former agent to deliver apologetic notes she'd written to Johnny Depp over a year after their breakup.

In a pre-recorded deposition of Christian Carino, a talent agent who at one point represented both Heard and Depp for Creative Artists Agency, played for the jury on Wednesday, details about Heard seemingly wanting to reconcile with Depp over a year after their contentious split were presented.

Carino, who said he was a close friend and confidant of Heard's at the time, was asked about text messages he exchanged with the actress in August 2017. (Depp and Heard, who met while making their 2011 movie The Rum Diary, got married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, and requested a domestic violence restraining order against Depp less than a week later.)

Carino and Heard's texts were read aloud by Depp's legal team. Heard wrote to Carino about Depp: "I've written so many notes. Can you give him one? I don't know how or where to start. There's no way to begin and all I have to say, but I have so many. Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry."

Carino testified that he "believed" Heard was attempting to reconcile with Depp at the time. Heard's relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended that same month in August 2017.

In a text sent to Carino in September 2017, Heard wrote, "God I miss him," referring to Depp. Another of hers from June 2018 read: "I text him happy birthday."

After Musk, Heard also had a relationship with girlfriend Bianca Butti during 2020, and she welcomed her first baby, a daughter, as a single mom in April 2021, saying she decided to become a parent "on my own terms."

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in December 2018 about surviving domestic violence, though she did not mention Depp by name.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. Ahead of the trial, Heard — who has not taken the stand yet — said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."

During opening statements, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn said evidence will show she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that "took many forms," including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, as well as "sexual violence at the hands of Depp." A spokesperson for Depp denies the allegation as "fictitious."

Concluding his testimony earlier this week, Depp — who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman — said that, after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything."