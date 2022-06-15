Amber Heard said she looks forward to being a mom to 14-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige "full time" now that the trial is over

Amber Heard on What She'll Tell Daughter About Johnny Depp and Trial: 'It Will Mean Something'

Amber Heard hopes everything she went through will "mean something" to her daughter one day.

The Aquaman actress, 36, plans to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. A seven-person jury sided mostly with Depp, 59, and awarded him more than $10 million in damages, deciding that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed about becoming a "public figure representing domestic abuse," though she did not mention Depp by name. Additionally, they awarded Heard $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

She has called the verdict a "setback" for women and told Today's Savannah Guthrie that she's "scared" it will mean more "silencing" for survivors looking to come forward.

In more of the NBC News sit-down interview that aired Wednesday, Heard shared that she is glad to be focusing more on her 14-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige after being preoccupied with legal matters.

(Last July, Heard revealed that she welcomed a baby on April 8, 2021, explaining that "four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child" and to "do it on my own terms." She celebrated her baby's first birthday right before the Depp trial began, writing on Instagram, "My little O is a year old today. I still can't believe you're here. The greatest year.")

"How do you see your future now?" asked Guthrie, to which Heard responded with a smile, "I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

Guthrie then said, "One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you've gone through. What would you want to say?"

"I think no matter what," said Heard, "it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Depp has two kids with his ex Vanessa Paradis: son Jack, 20, and daughter Lily-Rose, 23. He said part of his motivation in pursuing the trial against Heard was to do so for his children. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," he said in his reaction to the verdict.

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," he added, sharing that the "jury gave me my life back."

In a subsequent message thanking his fans for their support, Depp also expressed that he felt he did the "right thing." He said, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

Heard told Guthrie that she doesn't feel she had a "fair representation" on social media during the trial. During her time on the witness stand, the actress explained that she gets "bombarded" by "vitriol" and death threats from some of Depp's supporters online, with threats also made on her baby daughter.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," she said in front of the jury and millions of people watching the trial.

A spokesperson for Heard recently addressed why she decided to take part in the televised interview: "Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media. Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."