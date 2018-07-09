Heating Up! Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel Hold Hands on Wimbledon Date

Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel took their relationship to the grass courts.

The actress, 32, stepped out over the weekend with the art dealer, 31, hand-in-hand as they attended the day’s tennis matches at Wimbledon in London, England. The new couple were first spotted out in May and have been making low-key appearances around New York City since.

Heard sported a mint green jumpsuit and multi-colored heels with her hair slicked for the outing, while Schnabel kept it casual in a light blue button down and navy pants.

Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel Neil Mockford/GC Images

This is the first relationship for both of them after high-profile break ups.

Heard was last linked to SpaceX and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk after first being seen together in July 2016. Though they kept their relationship under wraps for months, they went public in April 2017 before cutting it quits in August 2017. The two seemed to rekindle the relationship a few times since but were spotted together for the last time in January 2018.

Schnabel recently ended a relationship with supermodel Heidi Klum in September 2017 after they started dating in 2014, two years after Klum separated from husband Seal.