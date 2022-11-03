Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company

Amber Heard's official Twitter page now says, "This account doesn't exist"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 01:26 PM
Amber Heard, Elon Musk
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company.

Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist."

Heard, 36, still has an Instagram account with 5.3 million followers, where her most recent post is her June 1 statement after the verdict in her Virginia defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

A rep for Heard did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Musk, who previously dated Heard after her split from Depp, recently bought Twitter and became its CEO. Shortly before the takeover was finalized, the billionaire issued a public letter to advertisers, assuring them he didn't want the platform to "become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

A rep for Musk, 51, previously said he and Heard, who'd broken up by August 2017, "didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn't become romantic until some time later."

Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp, while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Over a year after the breakup, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2018, "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values. Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him."

During the Virginia trial earlier this year, Christian Carino, a talent agent who at one point represented both Heard and Depp, shared text messages he exchanged with Heard about her relationship with Musk. When discussing Heard's breakup with Musk back in August 2017, Carino recalled questioning why she was "sad" if she wasn't "in love with him to begin with." A lawyer for Depp read a text exchange between Carino and Heard in which she admitted she was "just filling space" with Musk after her Depp split.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss Explains Why She Testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Had to Say the Truth'

Heard texted Carino: "I hate that yet again a man let's me fall on the spikes by myself. ... Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there." Carino then replied, "You could avoid all this if you stopped dating über-famous people. You can be with a big man who isn't famous."

The verdict in the trial was handed down on June 1, with a seven-person jury siding mostly with Depp, 59, finding that Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages, while Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages. They are now both appealing the verdicts.

Days before the verdict, Musk weighed in on the court proceedings, which were live-televised. He tweeted at the time, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

Related Articles
Amber Heard, Elon Musk, Johnny depp
Amber Heard Was 'Just Filling Space' by Dating Elon Musk After Johnny Depp Split, Agent Says
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Some Users Fret as Others Celebrate or Post Hateful Messages
Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp kicked off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C. His attorneys from his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, attended
Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Gets Movie Treatment in 'Hot Take' Trailer 4 Months After Verdict
Amber Heard, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Johnny Depp at the Puffins red carpet during the Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 17, 2021.
Johnny Depp Is 'Dating and Genuinely Seems Happy' 3 Months After Amber Heard Trial Verdict: Source
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial to Be the Subject of Upcoming Movie
Joelle Rich, of Schillings in London, right, walks into courtroom along with actor Johnny Depp after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., . Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 02 May 2022
Johnny Depp's Girlfriend Joelle Rich Attended His Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Show Support
US actress Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. The new plant, officially called the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, is producing the Model Y as well as electric car batteries. (Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images); US actor Johnny Depp looks on at the end of the second day of his testimony during the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Offers His Takeaway From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: 'I Hope They Both Move On'
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich from His U.K. Libel Trial 'But It's Not Serious': Source
Whitney Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse
Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers for Johnny Depp Appeal: 'Different Court Warrants Different Representation'
Marilyn Manson, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
Marilyn Manson Called Wife Lindsay Usich an 'Amber 2.0' in 2016 Text Message to Johnny Depp (Report)
Elon Musk, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard Says She Met Elon Musk at Met Gala in 2016 After Being 'Stood Up' by Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'