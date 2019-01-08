Who Is Amber Heard's Golden Globes' Date? Meet Transgender Model and Activist Corey Rae

Amber Heard had a blast at the 2019 Golden Globes with close friend Corey Rae by her side.

The transgender model and activist accompanied the Aquaman actress, 32, to the awards this year, and the two were caught laughing and having fun all night. But a source tells PEOPLE that the two aren’t dating and are just friends.

“Last night was a dream with @amberheard,” Rae, 25, wrote along with the shots.

They had fun at the InStyle photo booth

Aside from laughing it up on the carpet and continuing the party during the actual show, Rae and Heard also hit the afterparties once the ceremony wrapped up. One of them was the InStyle and Warner Bros. party, where the two got silly in the viral photo booth that mimicked elevator doors opening and closing.

While the doors originally open on just Heard, Rae quickly peeks out from underneath her huge skirt and crawls out before standing up and walking away as the doors close again.

“Elevator outtakes with @instylemagazine revealing @imcoreyrae,” Heard captioned the video.

She keeps a blog where she documents her journey as a transgender woman

Rae keeps a website where she documents her thoughts and experiences as she navigates life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She both writes her own personal experiences and shares the stories of other members of her community.

“I’ve been lucky enough to live an ‘abnormally normal life’ by being stealth in college, and I admit to not identifying wholly with being transgender in the past,” she wrote in her About Me page. “Knowing that I’ve become my own dream come true, I have my sights set on making a monumental difference for the transgender community.”

She wrote a how-to guide on how to keep those pesky New Year’s resolutions

Rae has a monthly column at Style Caster, where she muses on things about life. Her most recent post is all about setting realistic resolutions and ways to actually keep up with them in the new year.

“What if I challenged myself to read 10 pages a day, instead of just setting the goal to read more consistently?” she writes. “Anyone can find the time to read 10 pages. Even if they’re busy with other resolutions, like moving across the country or crafting a job that doesn’t require them to sit in an office 40 hours a week (both of which were goals I set—and accomplished—in 2017 and 2018).”